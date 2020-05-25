© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
NASA Gives SpaceX Final "GO" For Wednesday's Human Launch Attempt From Kennedy Space Center

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 25, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon ahead of Wednesday's launch attempt. Photo: SpaceX
NASA said SpaceX is GO for launch Wednesday. The private company will attempt to launch two NASA astronauts from Kennedy Space Center -- a first from the U.S. since the end of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

NASA and SpaceX completed what’s called a Launch Readiness Review -- the final critical milestone ahead of the launch of astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley from K-S-C to the International Space Station.

While all the technical hurdles are just about cleared up, there’s one major thing that could delay the mission: Weather.

“We're burning down the final paper, all the teams are go. We're continuing to make progress towards our mission," said NASA Commercial Crew manager Kathy Lueders. "Now the only thing we need to do is figure out how to control the weather.”

There’s a 60 percent chance that weather at Kennedy Space Center will force a scrub, according to a forecast from the 45th Space Wing.

Still, NASA and SpaceX are pressing on. Bob and Doug completed a dress rehearsal Saturday, ahead of the launch attempt Wednesday.

SpaceX has two additional launch windows on Saturday and Sunday should Wednesday's launch get scrubbed.

Tune in at noon on Wednesday for Return to Flight, a special marking this historic mission.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
