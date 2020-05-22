Legoland Will Be the First Central Florida Theme Park to Reopen on June 1

Legoland is the first theme park in Central Florida to have it's reopening plan approved by both the Orange County Economic Task Force and leaders including Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Gov. Ron DeSantis.





Legoland will open its doors to the public on June 1 with new health and safety procedures in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Visitors will have their temperature checked and are encouraged, but not required, to wear a face mask.

The park says face coverings should not be placed on:





Children under 2 years of age

People who have trouble breathing

Anyone who is unable to remove the face covering without assistance

Guests with symptoms of COVID-19 or who are considered high-risk for transmission will not be allowed into the park.

The park says that includes people who have:





Symptoms of COVID-19 like coughing, fever (over 100.4 º F), or difficulty breathing

Traveled internationally in the last 14 days

Been on a cruise ship in the last 14 days

Been in a location with widespread COVID-19 transmission in the last 14 days

Been in close contact with a person known or suspected of having COVID-19 in the last 14 days

Tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days

Markers on the ground near lines and empty rows and seats on rides will encourage social distancing.

Height checks will be conducted at the front of the park and children who don’t meet requirements will be given a special armband to wear.

Indoor and outdoor restaurants will also be at a limited capacity. Tables and chairs have been placed six feet apart and condiments and utensils will only be provided at checkout.

Some attractions, rides, restaurants and retail stores may be closed.

Legoland employees will have to pass temperature checks and health screenings like guests but are required to wear PPE including face masks and gloves.

Click on the link toread what you can expect if you or your family are headed to the park.