Intersection: The Health Risks Of Reopening; Hurricane Season Preview

The State of Florida is now in full phase one of reopening. As more businesses open up, health officials and civic leaders are watching the data closely to see what impact the reopening may have on Coronavirus cases. And in the meantime, they’re continuing to test- in the hopes of identifying people who may not know they have the disease… but are still spreading it.

So what happens if things open up too fast? Could cases start to peak again?

On this episode of Intersection-- we’ll talk about who’s most at risk as the peak of the pandemic recedes and the economy comes back to life. Joining the show are WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya and Orlando City Commissioner Bakari Burns.

Later in the show- the official start of hurricane season is just around the corner. The Atlantic has already spun up its first named storm, but just how well prepared are Floridians for this storm season with the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic?

We’ll chat about the upcoming hurricane season with Spectrum News 13 chief meteorologist Bryan Karrick.