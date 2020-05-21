GOAA Looks To Slim Down New Terminal Construction Project As Passenger Numbers Fall

Orlando International Airport is considering reductions to its new terminal as financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board met Wednesday to discuss the airport’s finances, with passenger traffic at the airport plummeting by 90% in the last few months, impacting revenue from airlines, rental car companies, parking and concession operators.

The airport is planning to shave $226 million from its $3 billion South Terminal construction project, reducing the number of gates from 19 to 15. The project is 60% complete.

Overall the airport is considering a $372 million reduction in capital improvements.

The board also discussed waiving or deferring some fees for airlines, rental car companies and concession holders for several months.

Some 50 million passengers flew through Orlando International airport last year but this year that number is expected to fall to 27 million. In 2021 passenger numbers are expected to be around 25 million.

Passenger numbers aren’t expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until after 2022.