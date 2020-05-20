© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illegal marijuana operation near Clermont stole electricity worth 'millions,' deputies say

By Joe Byrnes
Published May 20, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT
A large illegal marijuana operation near Clermont is believed to have used millions of dollars in stolen electricity. Images: LCSO
A large illegal marijuana operation near Clermont is believed to have used millions of dollars in stolen electricity. Images: LCSO

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has dismantled what could be the biggest illegal indoor marijuana operation the county has ever seen.

Acting on a tip Tuesday, detectives raided seven makeshift buildings on Florida Boys Ranch Road near Clermont.

They seized a large amount of cannabis concentrate, more than 300 pounds of processed marijuana, 767 big plants and a couple of guns.

Sheriff's officials estimated the street value at $2.3 million.

They say the growers stole enough electricity to power a small town.

The electric company, which was not identified, estimated the value of the stolen power to be in the millions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives arrested a man who was found there.

They say 79-year-old Narino Orozco-Montoya faces charges of drug trafficking, grand theft and more.

Another man escaped from the property.

Tags
Lake County floridaCentral Florida Newscrime
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details