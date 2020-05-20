BREAKING: Universal To Present Reopening Plan To County On Thursday

Universal Studios will present a reopening plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force Thursday.

WMFE was able to confirm Universal will submit a plan. The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that other large theme parks will also present.

"Only Universal will be presenting tomorrow," wrote Orange County Public Information Officer Despina McLaughlin.

The news comes as an Orange County task force is recommending that ten smaller tourist attractions be allowed to reopen. Several of the attractions said they could open today if allowed, and could hire more than 1,000 employees back if allowed to open.

The attractions include Gatorland, FunSpot, Wonderworks and K1 Speed. The businesses submitted plans showing how they would sanitize attractions, use face masks and temperature checks, and operate at no more than half capacity.

Chuck Whittall, a developer on the committee, said he would rather have the county approve guidelines – and not have to certify that each individual attraction’s plan meets the criteria.

“I just think you’re going to see an uproar from all those other ones if these eight are able to open and they’re not considered just because they’re not involved in this process,” Whittall said.

The reopening plans would still need approval from the full Economic Recovery Task Force, which is meeting Thursday. They would also need approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The attractions looking to open are:

