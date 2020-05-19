© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spaceflight Shakeup: NASA's Head Of Human Spaceflight Resigns Week Before Historic Crew Launch

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 19, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT
Doug Loverro resigned Monday as NASA's Associate Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations

NASA’s head of human spaceflight has resigned a week before the agency planned to launch astronauts from the U.S., a first since 2011.

Doug Loverro was NASA’s Associate Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations -- overseeing all human spaceflight for the agency, including next week’s crewed SpaceX launch from Kennedy Space Center.

In a statement, the agency said he resigned Monday.

Loverro spent only six months on the job, joining the agency in December. He’s credited with getting the agency on track to meet the Trump administration’s charge to land humans on the moon by 2024.

Ken Bowersox, Loverro’s deputy, will step in as acting administrator. Bowersox is a former astronaut and previously worked at SpaceX.

Loverro was set to chair the critical Flight Readiness Review this week, giving the final go-ahead to proceed with SpaceX’s Commercial Crew launch next week. That review will continue as scheduled.

Brendan Byrne
