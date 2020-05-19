© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana Ready For First Human Spaceflight Since Shuttle

By Brendan Byrne
Published May 19, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT
Bob Cabana, Director, Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Bob Cabana, Director, Kennedy Space Center. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

In a little over a week, SpaceX will attempt to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station from Florida -- the first human launch from the United States in nearly a decade.

Since the start of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, the Kennedy Space Center has worked to support the next chapter of human launches. We’ll speak with center director Bob Cabana about the transition to support Commercial Crew partners SpaceX and Boeing and what’s in store for astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley as they make their final preparations for flight from Florida.

Then, a giant radio dish in Puerto Rico observing our universe. The Arecibo observatory is a radio telescope unlocking all sorts of secrets in the cosmos. On this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment, our expert physicists explain what radio astronomy is and how Aricebo is helping scientists see deeper into our universe.

 

WMFE will present “Return to Flight,” a special program about this historic launch, at noon May 27.  Learn more >

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details