Disney Springs Partially Reopens Wednesday with Public Health Warning

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 19, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT
Photo: Andrijana Bozic
Photo: Andrijana Bozic

Disney Springs will partially reopen Wednesday after Universal CityWalk opened last week. 

Forty-four retail stores and restaurants will be back in business at Disney Springs starting Wednesday.

Rollins College Crummer Graduate School of Business’s Mark Johnston says the entertainment venue is being used as a testing ground before the theme parks reopen.

"There are many organizations, many companies that are watching what Disney does what Universal has done and will seek to emulate at least some of those policies after there is some data that suggests how well they’re working," Johnston said.

Johnston says it will also set best practices for visitor health and safety.

“But in the short-term I think it will be interesting to see how people respond to this gradual opening under very strict health guidelines.”

In a statement on the Disney Springs website, guests are warned of the inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people are present. 

Shanghai Disney in mainland China opened last week-the first Disney property to do so since the start of the pandemic. Like Disney Springs, it also required guests to wear face masks and submit to temperature checks. 

If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
