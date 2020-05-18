© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
WATCH: NewsNight looks at next phase of reopening, theme parks' future

By Jenny Babcock
Published May 18, 2020 at 5:58 AM EDT
WUCF NewsNight, May 15, 2020
Catch a new episode of WUCF TV's NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.
This week, NewsNight continues its coverage of the latest developments in the spread of the coronavirus in Central Florida. The panel, including WMFE’s Matthew Peddie, talks about the next steps that might take place in Florida’s reopening plan. And a look at the future for Central Florida’s theme parks and the region's tourism industry.

About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact in our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.

Learn more about our partnership with WUCF TV.

Jenny Babcock
