Fun Spot America; Gatorland CEOs Eager To Open This Week

Orlando area attractions Gatorland and Fun Spot America say they’re ready to re-open by the end of the week- if they are allowed to do so.

Representatives from both of the attractions spoke to the Orange County Economic Task Force today.

Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh said his park has implemented social distancing and other policies like temperature checks and mandatory face masks for staff.

“But our goal is to seek approval from the task force and from mayor Demings to open our park this Saturday, May 23rd," said McHugh.

"We’re ready to safely open our park, we’re ready to go. Our social distancing skunk ape is getting a little wound up, he’s kind of antsy and ready to go, but we’ll get him under control.”

Fun Spot CEO John Arie Jr. said precautions like social distancing will be implemented for ride seating and in the queues.

“All of our attraction queue lines are actually distanced at nine-foot versus six-foot," said Arie.

"We did a study in house of how wide an average family is, standing shoulder to shoulder, a family of four which is about the average of all of the guests that come into our parks. So we went with a nine-foot social distancing in all of our queue lines.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis last Friday invited theme parks to submit their plans for re-opening.

Phase two of his plan allows theme parks to reopen with limited capacity.