Tropical Depression, First of the 2020 Hurricane Season Forms Off Florida Coast

By Danielle Prieur
Published May 16, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT
Photo: Jake Weirick
Photo: Jake Weirick

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says a tropical depression has formed off the coast of east-central Florida at 5 pm on Saturday.

The storm is moving in a north-northeast direction at 13 mph and is expected to continue to move in this direction, at this speed for the next day or so.

The depression is predicted to move parallel to the coast of Florida tonight where it will strengthen, and then move in a northeastward direction toward the coast of North Carolina by Monday.

It is expected to become a tropical storm by Sunday.

Currently, the depression is generating winds as strong as 35 mph with stronger gusts possible in some areas.

It could generate as much as one to two inches of rain over central and northwest Bahamas and less than one inch of rain over South Florida, before it brings one to two inches of rain to coastal North Carolina.

Swells generated by the depression are affecting the east coast of central and northern Florida. Swimmers should beware of life-threatening surf and rip tide conditions.
Download the Florida Storms app, or bookmark this page for the latest information on the storm.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
