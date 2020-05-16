© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Pence to visit Orlando nursing home, also talk tourism

By WMFE Staff
Published May 16, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT
Mike Pence. Credit: Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media
Mike Pence. Credit: Daylina Miller / WUSF Public Media

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit a nursing home in Orlando and deliver personal protective equipment.

In a news release sent Saturday, his office said he will visit on Wednesday.

After the nursing home visit, Pence is scheduled to participate in a discussion with hospitality and tourism leaders to talk about plans for reopening.

Tourism is Florida's No. 1 industry, and it's crashed during the coronavirus pandemic, with hotels, theme parks and other vacation-based businesses seeing massive drops in revenue.

