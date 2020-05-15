SPOTLIGHT: A list of virtual offerings from Central Florida's arts & cultural organizations in COVID-19 world

Updated 6/1

Many arts and cultural organizations in Central Florida have pivoted to virtual offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WMFE is keeping a running list of their home-powered initiatives to help you stay connected to your favorites and to discover new ones during this time of social distancing.

Get more details on virtual events and more by visiting the WMFE Community Calendar.

Want to be added to this list? Fill out this form.

PERFORMING ARTS

Living Room Violin Concert

Ayako Yonetani

Ayako Yonetani performs the violin and viola with computer accompaniment operated by Kimi Sugaya. (recorded 4/15 & 18/2020). "This is a gift for people wanted to come to my concerts," Yonetani wrote. Listen

[caption id="attachment_154312" align="alignright" width="400"]

Athens Theatre goes virtual. Photo by Stephanie Mullins.[/caption]

Storytime & Virtual Shows

Athens Theatre

There's storytime for the kiddos every night at 7 p.m. on the Athens Theatre Facebook page. The DeLand theater also has been releasing ticketed events that are professionally filmed and edited. There are two upcoming events scheduled, and at least three more for the future. Learn more.

Connected Voices

Playwrights' Round Table

Playwrights’ Round Table recently presented “Connected Voices II: Altered Lives,” featuring short plays from Florida playwrights that capture the struggles and victories of life in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic. Watch the first installation here and follow their Facebook page for more.

[caption id="attachment_152763" align="alignright" width="400"]

The Cinematique Theater in Daytona Beach continues to offer films to patrons for home viewing through their virtual cinema initiative.[/caption]

Virtual Cinema

Cinematique Theater in Daytona Beach

Virtual screenings of theatrically-exclusive films. Cinematique receives 50% of all streaming fees. Also, free interactive watch-party series on Facebook Live and Twitch.tv. YouTube web series 'Art House at Your House' featuring film recommendations for at-home viewing.

[caption id="attachment_152762" align="alignright" width="400"]

Throwback Performances on Facebook via Orlando Shakes[/caption]

Throwback Performances

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF

Actors from past productions are producing 'living room' performances of their character from the show they were in. Those 'Throwback' videos are posted weekly on Facebook. Performing arts classes have moved to an online format and Shakes has also started classes for adults. Learn more

[caption id="attachment_152758" align="alignright" width="400"]

The lawn at Orlando Fringe (photo courtesy Orlando Fringe / Angel Lalumondier[/caption]

Fringe Today

Orlando Fringe

Fringe Today replaces the 14-day festival that was canceled. Each day from May 12-25, Orlando Fringe is posting events live on Facebook to fill the void left in everyone's hearts. There will be live events for Kids Fringe, Visual Fringe, The Outdoor Stage, and much more. Learn more

ACTS of Hope

This group of St. Luke's Lutheran Church musicians usually donates their live shows to raise money for families in the Oviedo area who need assistance. In these times, they are posting new videos every Tuesday. Learn more

[caption id="attachment_151996" align="alignright" width="327"]

Courtesy FSYO[/caption]

Couch Concert Series

Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras

The "Couch Concert" performance series features solo performances from FSYO students of all levels, archived concert footage and distanced performance collaborations on FSYO's Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. Auditions have moved to a video submission process for the 2020/2021 season.

Enzian On Demand

Enzian Theater

Enzian has partnered with film distributors to offer indie films on-demand. A percentage of every on-demand purchase will go back to Enzian in an effort to help our nonprofit organization during this difficult time. Learn more

[caption id="attachment_152358" align="alignright" width="400"]

Ashleigh Ann Gardner reads classic literature to help audiences relax and find joy in books.[/caption]

Story Hour

Ashleigh Ann Gardner

Live readings of public domain classic literature by a professional actor and theatre dramaturg with a Master’s Degree in English literature. Wednesday-Saturday at 8 p.m. Learn more

Kenny Babel Reads the Classics

Kenny Babel

Orlando-based Shakespearean actor and entertainer Kenny Babel reads aloud classic public-domain books in two sessions – stories for kids at 8 p.m. and stories for adults at 9:30 p.m. Listen and watch along in the Facebook Live sessions (even comment!), or watch the videos any time on his Facebook page. Learn more

CFC Arts Virtual Concert Series

Central Florida Community Arts

Tune in every night (except Thursdays) at 6 p.m. for a live performance in the comfort of your home! The weekly lineup is released every Monday on the CFC Arts Facebook page. Learn more

The Blue Stream

Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts

Six new live streaming, Pay-Per-View shows for May plus free videos, archived pay-per-view videos. Learn more

Phantasmagoria Live Streaming Performances

Phantasmagoria

Orlando’s steampunk/Victorian horror storytelling troupe broadcasts on Facebook Live Sundays at 8 p.m. Learn more

Thirsty Thursday Cabaret Opera Del Sol An hour of live entertainment each week with a local vocal/opera performer. Be serenaded with favorites and chat with Creative Director Nicole Dupré. Learn more Friday Night Live Central Florida Vocal Arts Weekly streaming concert, accepting requests and having real talk about staying inspired in the midst of the pandemic. Learn more [caption id="attachment_153596" align="alignright" width="400"]

Watch the Timucua Live stream Fridays and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. at Timucua.com/Live[/caption] Timucua Live! Rebroadcasts from the Archives Timucua Arts Foundation Timucua Arts Foundation is rebroadcasting past concerts, including jazz, classical, folk, w orld music and theater in English and Spanish. Tune in every Friday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Learn more

The High Note

Opera Orlando

While performances are on hold, Opera Orlando is showcasing interviews with artists and past performances in a live stream Fridays at noon on its Facebook page. Its youth company will do a live stream of their end of the year showcase on May 29 at noon. Learn more

Sound Bites

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra

The Orlando Philharmonic has created a new digital series, Sound Bites, during this difficult time to continue to share music with our community. The series includes Musician Moments and OPO Ed videos. Learn more

MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

[caption id="attachment_152427" align="alignright" width="400"]

Terri Binion[/caption]

SFS #StayHome Sundays

Southern Fried Sunday

Orlando's roots music showcase is streaming music festivals each Sunday. From 2 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m., fans can view half-hour to hour-long sets from Southern Fried Sunday frequent musical acts such as Hannah & Thomas Wynn, streaming from Sanford; Beth McKee and Juan Perez, from Orlando; Jordan Foley, from Sanford, Cat Ridgeway from Orlando's Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists, from Orlando; plus pre-recorded videos from Brian Chodorcoff & Brittany Schweizer's Orlando home studio, and acts such as Patrick Hagerman; Stephen Rock; Beartoe and Leisure Chief streaming from The New Standard restaurant in Winter Park. Learn more >>

https://youtu.be/YRiR1S0kxN4

Orlando Game Night: Home Edition (for adults) hosted by Mikey P

Bears in the City

Trivia and Jackbox games, Mondays at 8 p.m. Live streaming on YouTube. In order to play, you’ll need two devices. One to watch the YouTube Live stream and a mobile phone to play. Learn more

VISUAL ARTS

[caption id="attachment_153480" align="alignright" width="360"]

Views of Sandra Ramos' work "Aquarium." Read more about this work in the Cornell Fine Art Museum's blog post.[/caption]

Tours, projects & more

Cornell Fine Arts Museum at Rollins

The museum is sharing #MuseumFromHome virtual tours, collection insights, and hands-on projects for families via its social media channels and website. Our blog includes a new weekly series featuring research on our American collection. Learn more

[caption id="attachment_153597" align="alignright" width="391"]

The Exotic Realms of Jules André Smith

Thursday, February 13, 2020, photo by Roberto Gonzalez[/caption]

Virtual tours

Art & History Museums - Maitland

The museums have been hosting virtual tours of its exhibitions and grounds, as well as featuring pieces on its studio artists, and tutorials for people making art at home. Learn more

[caption id="attachment_152694" align="alignright" width="331"]

Stay connected to the Morse Museum using its online resources on a mobile or desktop device.[/caption]

Virtual Spring at the Morse

The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art

The Morse Museum now has its audio tour available online, with stops including narrations and insights from museum staff on objects from the collection. You can also watch a video of the newest exhibition, "Selected Portraits from the Morse Collection", with music from a Spring at the Morse musician. And, the films in the Morse Museum's video room—as any planned visit would begin—are available for viewing at home. Learn more

[caption id="attachment_151990" align="alignright" width="400"]

Courtesy Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens[/caption]

Venetian Canals & Paint Out

Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens

Take a stroll through two virtual galleries, one of its current exhibition Venetian Canals: The Art of Don Sondag and the other for the Winter Park Paint Out.

#MuseumFromHome

Orlando Museum of Art

Each week, OMA produces short explainer videos on a given work from its collection on its #MuseumFromHome page. There's also a printable OMA-themed coloring booklet and other virtual features to its existing programming. Learn more

[caption id="attachment_152050" align="alignright" width="400"]

Friday Night Jams with Amy Robbins (pre-social distancing). Courtesy Leesburg Arts Center.[/caption]

Coffee and Convo, Friday Night Jams & more

Leesburg Center for the Arts

The Center has created a digital and virtual version of ongoing programs such as Coffee and Convo (Facebook Watch), Friday Night Jams with Amy Robbins (Facebook Watch), virtual gallery exhibit ( YouTube and website) and more.

EDUCATION

Health and wellness webinars

Center for Health & Wellbeing

The Center has transitioned its health and wellness programming over to Facebook Live and Zoom. Attendees can register for webinars on its Events Calendar. One recurring event is Rising in the Wake of COVID-19, a Book Club Series.

[caption id="attachment_153889" align="alignright" width="340"]

OCLS at Home[/caption]

How to continue to use your library

Orange County Library System

The library has continued offering popular programming using Facebook and YouTube channels to stream live events, as well as Zoom for classes where customers can interact with instructors. Visit the OCLS blog and social media accounts, mainly Twitter and Facebook, for more.

[caption id="attachment_153606" align="alignright" width="236"]

You can schedule a live chat with your child and a puppet at no cost.[/caption]

'Education through Puppetry' & more

MicheLee Puppets

MicheLee Puppets' "Education through Puppetry" series on PBS Learning Media can be accessed by parents and teachers. More videos are on its YouTube channel. Access puppetry activities and sign-up kids for free Puppet Chats, face-to-face interactions between a puppet and child, on the blog.

Long-distance Learning

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Free, online distance learning videos dive into space-related science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts, NASA’s key milestones, book readings and more. Learn more on the Center's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Stay Connected to Science

Orlando Science Center

OSC is adding blogs, activities, video and other resources for informal learning and engagement to its special at-home page three times a week. It also has daily original and curated content, including games, on its Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.

HISTORY & TALKS

[caption id="attachment_152360" align="alignright" width="400"]

Winter Park Institute's "Luminaries at Home" series presents Sir Paul McCartney, among other thought leaders.[/caption]

Luminaries at Home

Winter Park Institute at Rollins College

The Winter Park Institute at Rollins College is making 12 years of speeches from thought leaders available at no cost through their "Luminaries at Home" project. Visit the video database and subscribe to a weekly e-newsletter for messages from Sir Paul McCartney, Dr. Jane Goodall, and Martin Luther King III, among others.

[caption id="attachment_151995" align="alignright" width="370"]

First stop on the virtual bike tour: Britt Mansion on East Plant Street. Courtesy Winter Garden Heritage Foundation[/caption]

Come Along with Me: A Virtual Bike Ride Along the West Orange Trail

Winter Garden Heritage Foundation

The Winter Garden Heritage Facebook page "has become a respite for West Orange County residents thirsting to see their history displayed and preserved. I posted a virtual bike tour recently that attracted over 36,000 'riders!'" Director Jim Crescitelli wrote.

CHARITY RACES

Save the Manatee Virtual 5K

Save the Manatee Club

Virtual participants can run or walk their favorite course near home and receive a T-shirt, finisher's medal, and manatee race bib. All proceeds from the race support Save the Manatee Club's manatee conservation efforts. Learn more

Get more details on virtual events and more by visiting the WMFE Community Calendar.

Want to be added to this list? Fill out this form.