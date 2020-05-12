Orange County Library System Will Open Five Branches Next Week, Nine More Branches the Following

The Orange County Library System will open some branches for limited use beginning next week.

The Southeast, Winter Garden, South Trail, North Orange and South Creek branches will open Monday for returns, grab-and-go services and one-hour computer use.

Seating areas, charging stations and meeting rooms will be closed and customers will have to wear face masks inside the buildings. Capacity will be reduced to 25 percent.





Southeast, 5575 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando, FL

Winter Garden, 805 E. Plant St., Winter Garden, FL

South Trail, 4600 S. Orange Blossom Tr., Orlando, FL

North Orange, 1211 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka, FL

South Creek, 1702 Deerfield Blvd., Orlando, FL

An additional nine branches will open the following week, on Tuesday May 26th. The Orlando Public Library in downtown Orlando will open on June 1st.





Chickasaw, 870 N. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando, FL

Eatonville, 200 E. Kennedy Blvd., Eatonville, FL

Fairview Shores, 902 Lee Road, Suite 26, Orlando, FL

Herndon, 4324 E. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL

Hiawassee, 7391 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando, FL

Southwest, 7255 Della Dr., Orlando, FL

Washington Park, 5151 Raleigh St., Suite A, Orlando, FL

West Oaks, 1821 E. Silver Star Rd., Ocoee, FL

Windermere, 530 Main St., Windermere, FL

The Alafaya branch on Colonial Drive will remain closed until renovations are complete. At-home delivery services are already available through the OCLS website.

In a statement, the library system says it will monitor the changes and make any adjustments as needed.





