WATCH: NewsNight Looks at Phase 1 of Reopening, Elective Surgery & Businesses' Future

By Jenny Babcock
Published May 11, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT
WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya speaks to NewsNight moderator Nancy Alvarez on the May 8 episode.

Catch a new episode of WUCF TV's NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.
This week on NewsNight, we take an in-depth look at Florida’s first week in phase 1 of Governor DeSantis’s reopening plan. A panel of health reporters, including WMFE's Abe Aboraya, will discuss the resumption of elective procedures at Florida’s hospitals. And we’ll look at how businesses are facing an uncertain future as they welcome back customers. Plus, the latest on Florida’s employment assistance program.


About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact in our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.

Learn more about our partnership with WUCF TV.

