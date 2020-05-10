Florida's Reopening; The Continued Battle Over Voting Rights

Florida has entered the first stage of reopening as restaurants, stores, and museums are now allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity, and parks and beaches have also reopened, across much of the state.

We spoke with Dr. Shamarial Roberson, Florida Deputy Secretary of Health, and Gary Fineout of POLITICO about how it’s going and what to expect next.

Voting Rights

The virtual trial over Florida’s Amendment 4 wrapped up this week. The constitutional amendment restores the right to vote for felons after they complete their sentences. However, the state legislature later passed a law requiring all fines and fees had to be paid before a felon could vote again, which led to a lawsuit. Sean Morales-Doyle, Senior Counsel at Brennan Center for Justice, and Fineout joined us for a closer look.