Sumter County church damaged during fatal crash

A small Pentacostal church near Lady Lake was badly damaged in a crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old Leesburg man.

The Florida Highway Patrol is refusing to identify the man. He lost control of a pickup truck Monday night, veered off County Road 100 and slammed into the True Temple Church of the Living God.

The truck plowed through a cinderblock wall, pushed pews and smashed windows. It also destroyed the church's water system.

Pastor Edward Frazier describes the situation as a mess and says he is working with their insurance company.

His main concern, Frazier says, is for the family of the driver.

"My heart goes out to the family of the young man," he said. "And I pray the Lord will comfort and strengthen them."

Services will continue to be held online, as they have been for weeks because of the pandemic. The sermons are delivered on Facebook Live, and Frazier doesn't want people to return until he can be sure they're safe.