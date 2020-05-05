© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sumter County church damaged during fatal crash

By Joe Byrnes
Published May 5, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
A 21-year-old Leesburg man died in a crash on County Road 100 in Sumter County Monday night. Photo: FHP
A 21-year-old Leesburg man died in a crash on County Road 100 in Sumter County Monday night. Photo: FHP

A small Pentacostal church near Lady Lake was badly damaged in a crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old Leesburg man.

The Florida Highway Patrol is refusing to identify the man. He lost control of a pickup truck Monday night, veered off County Road 100 and slammed into the True Temple Church of the Living God.

The truck plowed through a cinderblock wall, pushed pews and smashed windows. It also destroyed the church's water system.

Pastor Edward Frazier describes the situation as a mess and says he is working with their insurance company.

His main concern, Frazier says, is for the family of the driver.

"My heart goes out to the family of the young man," he said. "And I pray the Lord will comfort and strengthen them."

Services will continue to be held online, as they have been for weeks because of the pandemic. The sermons are delivered on Facebook Live, and Frazier doesn't want people to return until he can be sure they're safe.

Central Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
