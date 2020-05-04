© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
WATCH: NewsNight looks at state's easing of COVID-19 restrictions

By Jenny Babcock
Published May 4, 2020 at 7:40 AM EDT
WMFE reporter Danielle Prieur, right, talks to NewsNight moderator Nancy Alvarez.
Catch a new episode of WUCF TV's NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.
NewsNight continues its coverage of the latest developments in the spread of the coronavirus in Central Florida. As the state continues to report significant numbers of new coronavirus infections, the panel, including WMFE reporter Danielle Prieur, discusses the governor’s 'Reopen Florida Task Force' easing of COVID-19 restrictions.


Aired: 05/01/20

Rating: NR

About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact in our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.

Learn more about our partnership with WUCF TV.

coronaviruswucf newsnightCentral Florida News
