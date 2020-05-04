Orlando Businesses Can Expand Into Parking Lots for Cinco De Mayo, But Mayor Buddy Dyer Urges Caution

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says businesses within city limits can use outdoor parking lots to serve food and sell products.

Restaurants and retail stores do not need a permit to add additional seating or tents to outdoor parking lots.

Dyer also says customers can get two hours of free on-street parking while business owners can get three hours of free parking in city garages.

But Dyer says people should still practice safety procedures meant to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We're mostly concerned about large groups coming together. Today is Cinco de Mayo and I want everybody to remember we spent the past six weeks in isolation. Basically we don’t want to ruin what we have successfully done in six weeks, in one night.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/buddy-dyer-clip-two.wav"][/audio]

Dyer says the city council will vote next week on whether businesses can expand into adjacent public property like sidewalks.

Establishments opened at 25 percent of their indoor occupancy on Monday as part of Governor Ron DeSantis' phase one recovery plan.

DeSantis was in Orange County on Saturday to discuss opening up barber shops and salons with Mayor Jerry Demings.

Dyer said it was unclear whether these establishments would open as part of phase two, or when phase two would begin as he said he hadn't been in conversations with the governor.

"You know you'll have to watch the governor's press conference to get that information."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/dyer-and-desantis-1.wav"][/audio]





If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.