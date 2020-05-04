Here's Where to Get Tested For Coronavirus in Central Florida

Here's a list of coronavirus testing sites in Central Florida as phase one of reopening begins.

Disponible en español.

Orange County

Orange County Convention Center: 750 tests available daily. Site is open from 9 until 5 Monday through Friday and weekends. Criteria include respiratory symptoms, contact with a COVID-19 patient or a pre-existing condition. First responders and healthcare providers don't need symptoms to get tested.

University of Central Florida: 250 tests available daily. Site is open from 9 until 5 Monday through Friday or as long as supplies last. Criteria include respiratory symptoms and a prescription for a test written by a healthcare provider.

The Mall at Millennia: Site is open from 9 until 2 Monday through Friday and weekends or as long as supplies last. Criteria include respiratory symptoms or contact with a COVID-19 patient and an appointment.

South Orange Youth Sports Complex: 11800 S Orange Ave, Orlando- tests available Monday through Friday 9am-4pm by appointment. Schedule a test online. No symptoms required.

Ventura Elementary School: 200 tests available daily. Site is open from 9 until 4 Monday through Friday or as long as supplies last. Must be eighteen years of age or older and have an appointment. No symptoms required.

UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center: Tests available by appointment- call Aventus Health for more details at 407-986-0133.

Walmart Drive Thru site: Open from May 4th, Monday through Saturday from 7 am to 1 pm at the Walmart Parking Lot, 5991 Goldenrod Road, Orlando. Tests available to all health care providers and first responders and anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Tests by appointment only- schedule Online with Quest Diagnostics.

Community Health Centers, Apopka: Drive thru testing available by appointment at Parking Lot, 210 E 7th St., Apopka, FL 32703. Testing done Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9am to 4pm for patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Call 407-905-8827 to make an appointment.



Osceola County

Testing is available at the following locations:

1.) AdventHealth Celebration, 400 Celebration Place, Celebration, FL 34747

2.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 4660 13th Street St., Cloud, FL 34769

3.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 4320 West Vine Street, Kissimmee, FL 34746

4.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 3759 Pleasant Hill Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746

5.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 3293 Greenwald Way, Kissimmee, FL 34741

6.) AdventHealth Centra Care, 8201 W, US 192, Kissimmee, FL 34747

7.) AdventHealth Kissimmee, 2450 N Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34744

8.) FDOH - Osceola County, 1875 Fortune Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34844

9.) Orlando Health Osceola - Freestanding Emergency Department, 1001 E Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34744

10.) Osceola Regional Medical Center, 700 W Oak Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741

11.) Poinciana Medical Center, 325 Cypress Pkwy., Kissimmee, FL 34759

12.) St. Cloud Regional Medical Center, 2906 17th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769

13.) Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Seminole County

Altamonte Mall: 250 tests available daily. Site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 to 5 or until supplies last. Criteria include respiratory symptoms or contact with a COVID-19 patient. First responders and healthcare providers don't need symptoms to get tested.

Volusia County

Daytona International Speedway: Site is open Monday through Friday from 9 until noon or as long as supplies last. Criteria include respiratory symptoms or contact with a COVID-19 patient. An appointment is recommended. Family Health Source Deland: Three screening/testing sites open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Daytona Beach Racing & Card Club, 960 S. Williamson Blvd., Daytona Beach (drive through)

1205 S Woodland Blvd., DeLand (walk up)

Deltona Plaza, 1200 Deltona Blvd., Deltona (drive through.)

Halifax Health: All three Halifax Health locations, as well as Halifax Health Urgent Care in Ormond Beach Jena Medical Group in Orange City: A rapid finger prick test is offered to test antiobdies to see if someone has the virus, has had the virus or has not contracted the virus. Call 386-774-1881 to make an appointment. All major insurances accepted, $51 charge for those without insurance.

Brevard County

Omni Healthcare-Melbourne: Site is open from 8 until 6 Monday through Friday and weekends. Criteria include anyone older than sixty years of age, anyone with respiratory symptoms, or anyone older than 45 years of age with a pre-existing condition. First responders, healthcare workers and Publix and Winn Dixie employees don't need symptoms to get tested. An appointment is required. Omni Healthcare-Merritt Island: Call ahead for appointments at (321) 802-5515. Parrish Health and Fitness Center: Call ahead for appointments at (321) 268-6139.