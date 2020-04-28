© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Fight For Women Astronauts

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 28, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
untitled-design-1-5

The Mercury 7 might have had the right stuff and made the headlines, but behind the scenes 13 women were being tested to become astronauts. This hidden history of the fight for women astronauts is uncovered in Rebecca Siegel’s new book “To Fly Among the Stars.” We’ll speak with Siegel about the program and the lasting impressions these women left on the trajectory of gender equality in space flight.

Then, as astronomers discover more and more planets outside our solar system, how do we know what they’re made of? Our panel of expert scientists answer a listener question about uncovering the stuff that makes a planet and what’s hidden on its surface -- that’s on this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details