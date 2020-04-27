WATCH: NewsNight looks at plans to reopen Florida & hospitality sector's share of relief funding

Catch a new episode of WUCF TV's NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.

This week, NewsNight continues its coverage of the latest developments in the spread of the coronavirus in Central Florida. The panel discusses potential plans to reopen Florida's economy as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in the state. And, they look at reports that some hospitality companies secured a large amount of the government money intended for small businesses.



Aired: 04/24/20

Rating: NR

About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact in our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.

Learn more about our partnership with WUCF TV.