© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WATCH: NewsNight looks at plans to reopen Florida & hospitality sector's share of relief funding

By Jenny Babcock
Published April 27, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT
Screenshot from WUCF TV's NewsNight, April 24, 2020
Screenshot from WUCF TV's NewsNight, April 24, 2020

Catch a new episode of WUCF TV's NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.
This week, NewsNight continues its coverage of the latest developments in the spread of the coronavirus in Central Florida. The panel discusses potential plans to reopen Florida's economy as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in the state. And, they look at reports that some hospitality companies secured a large amount of the government money intended for small businesses.


Aired: 04/24/20

Rating: NR

About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact in our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.

Learn more about our partnership with WUCF TV.

Tags
coronaviruswucf newsnightCentral Florida NewsHealth
Jenny Babcock
See stories by Jenny Babcock
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details