As Florida Weighs Reopening, Public Invited To Chime In; Florida Surpasses 1,000 Coronavirus Deaths, 30,000 Cases; Unemployment Website Down Through Weekend; Your Coronavirus Update For 4/25

As Florida Weighs Reopening, Public Invited To Chime In

The Associated Press

Florida officials are inviting the public to weigh in on reopening the state amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has shuttered schools, businesses and theme parks.

In making the announcement, the governor’s office said this feedback will be a "critical component” for the Re-Open Florida Task Force. The panel is guiding Gov. Ron DeSantis on decisions to lift an array of restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the virus.

As of Saturday, the state reported more than 30,800 known infections and said about 1,050 Floridians have died from COVID-19. The task force’s recommendations could come this weekend.



Florida Surpasses 1,000 Coronavirus Deaths, 30,000 Cases

The Associated Press

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn't have a date in mind for the state's businesses to start fully reopening.

DeSantis said Friday it he will be looking at recommendations made by business and political leaders who have examined the best way to reopen the state from the massive shutdown caused by the coronavirus.

He said he will expand the availability of testing by allowing pharmacists to conduct tests for the virus.

The state had a grim milestone Friday as the 1,000th death from the disease was recorded. Almost 5,000 Floridians are currently hospitalized.



Florida Unemployment Website Down Through Weekend

The Associated Press

Floridians trying to check the status of their unemployment claims will have to wait another three days.

The state website to check on claims was showing a message Friday that said it would be down until Monday morning. It's another source of frustration in a state were 700,000 people have filed unemployment claims since March 15.

Less than a third of those claims have been processed and only about one in five Floridians with valid claims have received a payment.

Floridians took to social media again Friday to express anger, compare how many hours they’d spent trying to log on and to demand answers from lawmakers.