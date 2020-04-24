© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Convention Center Testing Site Will Remain Open This Weekend, Rain or Shine

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 24, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT
Orange County Convention Center drive-thru testing site. Photo: Danielle Prieur
Orange County Convention Center drive-thru testing site. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Other sites in the area have closed until next week.

The Florida National Guard has moved testing at the convention center inside an adjacent parking garage. Site spokeswoman Bailey Meyers says only extreme weather like tornado warnings would close the site.

“We can operate as long as it doesn’t get to a dangerous space which would be really extreme tornado warning type weather conditions.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/13002_TEST-SITES_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Meyers says the only requirements for testing are respiratory symptoms or close contact with a COVID-19 patient. She says first responders and healthcare providers don't need symptoms to be eligible for testing.

“So, Saturday and Sunday no matter what the weather conditions are we will be here, we will be open and you can come get a free test.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/bailey-clip-one.mp3"][/audio]

Meyers says 750 people a day can be tested at the convention center. Meanwhile testing sites at Barnett Park and the Mall of the Millennia have closed until Monday.

The Orange County Department of Health announced five sites opened on Monday will continue to be operational next week. There is no criteria for testing at these sites except a minimum age of eighteen years old.

The locations and dates for testing are as follows:

Monday, April 27, 2020 – West Orange Park, (rescheduled from April 24, 2020)

150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 – Apopka High School

555 Martin Street, Apopka, FL 32712

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Camping World Stadium,

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805

Thursday, April 30, 2020 – Barnett Park,

4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Friday, May 1, 2020 - Jay Blanchard Park,

2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817

Residents can make an appointment to be tested by calling Orange County's COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004 any time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details