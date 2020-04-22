© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Muslim Community Clinics in Longwood Will Offer One Hundred Coronavirus Tests a Day Starting Next Week

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 22, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT
Photo: Ibrahim Boran
Photo: Ibrahim Boran

The Seminole County Health Department will provide the American Muslim Community Clinics in Longwood with one hundred coronavirus tests a day starting next week.  

Dr. Shakil Ahmed, who runs the clinic, says they’re currently testing about five to six people a day.

“We’re going to bring them in. We’re going to do a quick test and some of them will be sitting in the car. And some of them will be coming in depending on if they have symptoms or not.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/13005_OCCC_DANIELLE-2.wav"][/audio]

Ahmed says anyone with symptoms or who has been in contact with a COVID-19 patient can be tested. 

“If somebody’s exposed. If somebody’s very concerned that they have a family member with COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19, we would test them.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/13006_OCCC_DANIELLE-2.wav"][/audio]

Walk-ins for general medical appointments are no longer being accepted at the clinic and dental visits have been suspended through May 8.

If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details