© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remote Rovin': NASA Mars Rover Drivers Are Working From Home. Here's How They Do It.

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 21, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
On Mars, Curiosity rover takes a 'selfie.' Photo: NASA / JPL / Jason Majors
On Mars, Curiosity rover takes a 'selfie.' Photo: NASA / JPL / Jason Majors

For those of us now working from home, we know there are a few challenges. Your mic doesn’t work on a Zoom meeting, your cat walks across your keyboard, your VPN is busted. Well, imagine your job entails driving a car-sized rover some 100 million miles away on the surface of Mars -- all from home.

That’s exactly what the Curiosity Rover team is doing now with great success. NASA's Alicia Allbaugh leads the Mars rover driving team and joins us to talk about the challenges of remote working and the successes her team has accomplished.

Then, each year scientists get together and plan for the next ten years of discovery. The Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey is underway -- so what’s on the horizon? On this week's installment of “I’d Like to Know,” our expert scientists weigh in on what’s to come in the efforts of planetary discovery.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details