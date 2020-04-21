Orlando Police Department Begins Crackdown on Speeders, Aggressive Drivers on Empty Roads During Stay-at-Home-Order

Orlando Police officers have started cracking down on speeding drivers on some of Central Florida’s major roads beginning with the 408 between Semoran and I-4.

Officers made ninety seven traffic stops on Tuesday morning, the first day of Operation Highway Slowdown.

The fastest driver was going 91 in a 55 mph zone.

Sgt. John Keefe says it’s not just about passing out tickets but saving lives.

“The ultimate goal here is that we reduce traffic fatalities, we reduce traffic injuries. And then of course, lastly, the cost that comes to we as the consumers through insurance prices."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/highway-clip-three-2.wav"][/audio]

Keefe says the police department has received complaints about speeding and aggressive driving on roads that were less congested because of stay-at-home orders.





“I guess kind of we didn’t want to come down with a heavy hand as far as enforcement because of everything that’s going on. But, I think we also saw an increase where well now it’s becoming more of a blatant violation.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/13011_OPERATION-SLOWDOWN_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

The operation will continue through May 1 on the 408, the 417, and the 508 within Orlando city limits.

To listen to the story, click on the clips above.