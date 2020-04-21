La Voz de la Semoran Launches, Offers Central Floridians Coronavirus Resources in Spanish

Central Florida Latino organizations are launching a Spanish language newsletter and website today as a one-stop shop for coronavirus information.

The Spanish language La Voz de La Semoran will be delivered to Azalea Park residents’ homes this week as a newsletter, but it’s also available online.

Hispanic Federation’s Yanidsi Velez says the newsletter will offer information on how to get coronavirus testing and unemployment assistance.

“It’s very unique to this community and it’s going to be in one place, and it’s going to be live in Spanish and available for whoever wants to search for it.”

Puerto Rico Action Initiative Zoe Colon says with additional funding the publication will be able to provide more resources for job seekers and small businesses.

“I think the phase II and phase III is going to be expanding that to more resources around professional development, job training, looking at whose serving the undocumented population around COVID.”

Both Velez and Colon called on local leaders to open a testing site in the 32822 zip code, as it’s one of the hardest hit areas in Orange County.

State Representative Amy Mercado said a site would be opened at True Health on Lake Underhill Road.





To read La Voz de la Semoran online, click the link.

