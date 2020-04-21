For Small Businesses Applying For Emergency Loans, Timing Is Critical

Coronavirus has had a sudden and painful impact on Florida businesses.

Gaby Ortigoni is president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando. She said a lot of small businesses are trying to stay afloat by applying for emergency loans.

And they are learning that timing is critical, she said.

"People really need to be prepared. When it comes to filling out the paperwork, they can not wait until the bank calls them back to then start putting all the documents together. Because that extra day, that extra hour or extra week that they are taking is going to cost them."

Last week, the state issued one thousand emergency loans to Florida companies before running out of money. More than 37,000 businesses applied for help.

Ortigoni spoke Tuesday with WMFE's Matthew Peddie on "The State We're In" — a Facebook Live show from WMFE and WUSF in Tampa. Watch the entire conversation:

About the show: Every Tuesday at noon, WMFE and WUSF bring you "The State We’re In". We look at how the pandemic is reshaping the I-4 corridor. You’ll connect with health care experts, economic analysts, civic leaders and people experiencing the pandemic just like you. Join us on WMFE and WUSF's Facebook pages.

This story is produced in partnership with America Amplified, an initiative using community engagement to inform local journalism. It is supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.