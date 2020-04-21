Fishkind Conversations: Florida's Unemployment Rate Skyrockets Due To Coronavirus Shutdowns

The latest jobless numbers in the United States are dire, with Florida’s unemployment rate headed north of the national 20 percent and Orlando’s jumping even higher.

That’s according to economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, who says the financial news will get worse before it gets better, in a sharp – but short – recession.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston what must be done to open both the national economy and Florida’s.