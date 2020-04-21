© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Florida's Unemployment Rate Skyrockets Due To Coronavirus Shutdowns

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published April 21, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The latest jobless numbers in the United States are dire, with Florida’s unemployment rate headed north of the national 20 percent and Orlando’s jumping even higher.

That’s according to economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, who says the financial news will get worse before it gets better, in a sharp – but short – recession.

He tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston what must be done to open both the national economy and Florida’s.

Tags
CommentariesfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details