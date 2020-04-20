WATCH: NewsNight looks at racial disparities in COVID-19 cases & tech's help with PPE

Catch a new episode of WUCF TV's NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.

This week, NewsNight continues its coverage of the latest developments in the spread of the coronavirus in Central Florida. Nationwide, racial disparities have emerged in COVID-19 cases, but Florida appears to be bucking the trend. Moderator Nancy Alvarez of WFTV and a panel of journalists discuss whether the numbers tell the whole story. Plus, how technology is helping meet a shortage of PPE supplies.



Aired: 04/17/20

Rating: NR

