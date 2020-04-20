Two Tornados Confirmed in Sanford, Only Minor Damage Reported

The National Weather Service in Melbourne has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Sanford today. A third tornado was reported in Marion County as strong storms swept through Central Florida.

One tornado touched down near Sanford International Airport and another in the Lake Jessup area near State Road 417.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Krizia Negron says only minor damage has been reported.

“The vast majority of the reports we have received have been trees, branches, some roof damage but nothing significant as of yet.”

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says essential workers in the path of the tornadoes were able to shelter in place.





"A couple businesses that were in the path and they quickly saw what was going on, they got the information and they went into an interior room."

Harris says because of the coronavirus pandemic the EOC was up and running, and prepared to respond.

“There was a little wind damage at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. Other than that, we haven’t seen any damage at all which was just quite amazing.”

A third tornado was reported in Marion County.