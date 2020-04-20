© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Democratic Leaders Call For More Testing Before State Reopens

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 20, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
Photo: Jordan Hopkins @jhopkinswriting
Photo: Jordan Hopkins @jhopkinswriting

Florida Democratic leaders are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to keep the state closed until more coronavirus testing is available. 


The Democratic leaders say only about one percent of Florida’s population has been tested for COVID-19. 

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo says she’s worried about a resurgence of cases caused by asymptomatic carriers if the state reopens too quickly.

"Public health experts have been crystal clear: we need national mass testing before we can relax social distancing."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/donna-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Congresswoman Donna Shalala says without testing, along with other safeguards she’s worried about a second peak of cases.

“We cannot get our economy back going again unless we have the testing regime in place and unless we have some therapeutics so that we can save some people's lives. And unless our hospitals can handle the cases within their regular beds.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/13002_TORNADO_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Some Florida beaches reopened over the weekend, after Governor Ron DeSantis gave his approval.

His task force on reopening the state met today.

Neighboring Georgia will reopen some businesses including gyms and hair and nail salons beginning Friday.

