10 Years After Gulf Oil Spill, Environmental Effects Linger

Monday marks 10 years since the BP oil spill began off the Louisiana coast, when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig exploded. Over the next six months more than 200 million gallons of crude spilled into the Gulf.

It's considered to be the largest oil spill in U.S. history.

WUSF's Steve Newborn talked about the lingering impacts with Steve Murawski. He's a fisheries biologist and marine ecologist at the University of South Florida's College of Marine Science in St. Petersburg.