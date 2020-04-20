© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

10 Years After Gulf Oil Spill, Environmental Effects Linger

By Amy Green
Published April 20, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Monday marks 10 years since the BP oil spill began off the Louisiana coast, when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig exploded. Over the next six months more than 200 million gallons of crude spilled into the Gulf.

It's considered to be the largest oil spill in U.S. history.

WUSF's Steve Newborn talked about the lingering impacts with Steve Murawski. He's a fisheries biologist and marine ecologist at the University of South Florida's College of Marine Science in St. Petersburg.

Tags
oil spillCentral Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details