Florida cases exceed 26,000; Tomoka, Sumter State Prisons Have Dozens Of Cases; State Lists Long-term Care Centers With Cases; free testing for first responders in Brevard: Your Coronavirus Updates for 4/19

Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

Updated at 8:08 p.m.



Health First announces free testing for first responders serving Brevard County

Health First will offer drive-up coronavirus testing at no charge for local first responders in Brevard County.

The testing starts today and runs through Friday outside the Health First location at one-two-two-three (1223) Gateway Drive in Melbourne.

First responders should call ahead to schedule the test and will have to show their identification and credentials. They do not have to meet any other testing criteria.

The number is (321) 434-3131.

Updated at 8 p.m.



More than 26,000 COVID-19 cases in Florida

By Joe Byrnes, WMFE

More than 26,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida.

The death toll was 774, as of Sunday evening.

An update from the Florida Department of Health showed 26,314 total cases. In Central Florida, the report indicated the following numbers for each county, including deaths in long-term care facilities.

- Brevard: 215 cases and seven deaths, including one person who was in a long-term care facility.

- Lake: 207 cases and six deaths.

- Marion: 121 cases and three deaths.

- Orange: 1,198 cases and 23 deaths, including two people who were in a long-term care facility.

- Osceola: 409 cases and five deaths.

- Polk: 326 cases and 12 deaths, including five people who were in a long-term care facility.

- Seminole: 320 cases and five deaths, including one person who was in a long-term care facility.

- Sumter: 147 cases and 11 deaths.

- Volusia: 333 cases and 10 deaths, including five people who were in a long-term care facility.

Note: This item has been updated to reflect new numbers from the state.

Updated at 7:25 p.m.



Tomoka state prison has at least 47 prisoners with coronavirus, Sumter CI has 24

By Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Two Central Florida prisons have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach has 47 inmates who have tested positive and five staff members.

That’s a dramatic increase since Wednesday, when the Florida Department of Corrections announced seven inmates had the virus and three employees.

Meanwhile, Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell has 24 inmates confirmed to have the coronavirus. Plus, four staff members have tested positive.

All the inmates who were tested were already showing symptoms. And prison officials say they are working with the health department to increase testing and taking other steps to prevent the spread.

The only other Florida state prison with multiple confirmed cases among inmates is the privately run Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton. The Pensacola News Journal reports that four of Blackwater's inmates have died from COVID-19.

[caption id="attachment_152557" align="aligncenter" width="868"]

Numerous cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach. Photo: FDOC[/caption]

Note: This item was updated to reflect new information from the state.

Updated at 9:15 a.m.



Lake County will seek business input on re-opening challenges

By Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Lake County will conduct an online survey seeking input from local businesses on the challenges associated with re-opening the economy during the pandemic.

The survey will be open from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday at elevatelake.com/survey.

"We need the input of businesses -- large and small -- throughout Lake County to ensure that we consider any additional measures needed once the transition to the new normal begins," Lake County Commission chair Leslie Campione said in a prepared statement.

Updated at 7:40 p.m.



State lists long-term care centers with COVID-19 cases

By Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Among 307 long-term care facilities in Florida with cases of COVID019, 42 are in Central Florida, including Marion County.

[caption id="attachment_152552" align="alignleft" width="400"]

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that a list of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases would be released. Image: DeSantis via Facebook[/caption]

The list, published Saturday evening, does not indicate how many cases were present at each facility nor how many died there. Overall, 1,825 residents and staff members have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, and 179 have died.

The Florida Department of Health listed the following facilities for this area:

BREVARD

Brookdale Melbourne

Life Care Center of Palm Bay

Sonata Viera

Victoria Landing Alf

Viera Health and Rehabilitation Center

Zon Beachside LLC

LAKE

Adventhealth Care Center Waterman

Lake Eustis Health and Rehabilitation Center

The Cove at Tavares Village

MARION

Pacifica Senior Living Ocala

Palm Garden of Ocala

ORANGE

Adventist Care Center Orlando North

The Bridge Assisted Living at Life Care Center of Orlando

Encore at Avalon Park

Gentry Park Orlando

Guardian Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Hunters Creek Nursing And Rehab Center

Orlando VA Medical Center At Lake Nona - Community Living Center

Orlando VA Medical Center- Community Living Center Dementia Care

Rosewood Health and Rehabilitation Center

Savannah Court of Maitland

Serenades by Sonata - West Orange

Sonata West

OSCEOLA

Sonata Hunter'S Creek

POLK

Consulate Health Care of Lakeland

Highlands Lake Center

Lakeland Hills Center

Merrill Gardens at Championsgate

Palm Garden of Winter Haven

SEMINOLE

Brookdale Lake Orienta

Consulate Health Care at West Altamonte

Faith House Assisted Living Facility

Serenades by Sonata

SUMTER

Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living

Osprey Point Nursing Center

Serenades in The Villages

VOLUSIA

Avante at Ormond Beach Inc.

Coquina Center

Debary Health and Rehabilitation Center

Deltona Health Care

Grand Villa Of Ormond Beach

Majestic Oaks

Note: This item has been updated with new numbers from the state of Florida.