Florida cases exceed 26,000; Tomoka, Sumter State Prisons Have Dozens Of Cases; State Lists Long-term Care Centers With Cases; free testing for first responders in Brevard: Your Coronavirus Updates for 4/19
Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.
Updated at 8:08 p.m.
Health First announces free testing for first responders serving Brevard County
Health First will offer drive-up coronavirus testing at no charge for local first responders in Brevard County.
The testing starts today and runs through Friday outside the Health First location at one-two-two-three (1223) Gateway Drive in Melbourne.
First responders should call ahead to schedule the test and will have to show their identification and credentials. They do not have to meet any other testing criteria.
The number is (321) 434-3131.
Updated at 8 p.m.
More than 26,000 COVID-19 cases in Florida
By Joe Byrnes, WMFE
More than 26,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida.
The death toll was 774, as of Sunday evening.
An update from the Florida Department of Health showed 26,314 total cases. In Central Florida, the report indicated the following numbers for each county, including deaths in long-term care facilities.
- Brevard: 215 cases and seven deaths, including one person who was in a long-term care facility.
- Lake: 207 cases and six deaths.
- Marion: 121 cases and three deaths.
- Orange: 1,198 cases and 23 deaths, including two people who were in a long-term care facility.
- Osceola: 409 cases and five deaths.
- Polk: 326 cases and 12 deaths, including five people who were in a long-term care facility.
- Seminole: 320 cases and five deaths, including one person who was in a long-term care facility.
- Sumter: 147 cases and 11 deaths.
- Volusia: 333 cases and 10 deaths, including five people who were in a long-term care facility.
Note: This item has been updated to reflect new numbers from the state.
Updated at 7:25 p.m.
Tomoka state prison has at least 47 prisoners with coronavirus, Sumter CI has 24
By Joe Byrnes, WMFE
Two Central Florida prisons have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.
Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach has 47 inmates who have tested positive and five staff members.
That’s a dramatic increase since Wednesday, when the Florida Department of Corrections announced seven inmates had the virus and three employees.
Meanwhile, Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell has 24 inmates confirmed to have the coronavirus. Plus, four staff members have tested positive.
All the inmates who were tested were already showing symptoms. And prison officials say they are working with the health department to increase testing and taking other steps to prevent the spread.
The only other Florida state prison with multiple confirmed cases among inmates is the privately run Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton. The Pensacola News Journal reports that four of Blackwater's inmates have died from COVID-19.
[caption id="attachment_152557" align="aligncenter" width="868"]
Numerous cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach. Photo: FDOC[/caption]
Note: This item was updated to reflect new information from the state.
Updated at 9:15 a.m.
Lake County will seek business input on re-opening challenges
By Joe Byrnes, WMFE
Lake County will conduct an online survey seeking input from local businesses on the challenges associated with re-opening the economy during the pandemic.
The survey will be open from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday at elevatelake.com/survey.
"We need the input of businesses -- large and small -- throughout Lake County to ensure that we consider any additional measures needed once the transition to the new normal begins," Lake County Commission chair Leslie Campione said in a prepared statement.
Updated at 7:40 p.m.
State lists long-term care centers with COVID-19 cases
By Joe Byrnes, WMFE
Among 307 long-term care facilities in Florida with cases of COVID019, 42 are in Central Florida, including Marion County.
[caption id="attachment_152552" align="alignleft" width="400"]
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that a list of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases would be released. Image: DeSantis via Facebook[/caption]
The list, published Saturday evening, does not indicate how many cases were present at each facility nor how many died there. Overall, 1,825 residents and staff members have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, and 179 have died.
The Florida Department of Health listed the following facilities for this area:
BREVARD
Brookdale Melbourne
Life Care Center of Palm Bay
Sonata Viera
Victoria Landing Alf
Viera Health and Rehabilitation Center
Zon Beachside LLC
LAKE
Adventhealth Care Center Waterman
Lake Eustis Health and Rehabilitation Center
The Cove at Tavares Village
MARION
Pacifica Senior Living Ocala
Palm Garden of Ocala
ORANGE
Adventist Care Center Orlando North
The Bridge Assisted Living at Life Care Center of Orlando
Encore at Avalon Park
Gentry Park Orlando
Guardian Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Hunters Creek Nursing And Rehab Center
Orlando VA Medical Center At Lake Nona - Community Living Center
Orlando VA Medical Center- Community Living Center Dementia Care
Rosewood Health and Rehabilitation Center
Savannah Court of Maitland
Serenades by Sonata - West Orange
Sonata West
OSCEOLA
Sonata Hunter'S Creek
POLK
Consulate Health Care of Lakeland
Highlands Lake Center
Lakeland Hills Center
Merrill Gardens at Championsgate
Palm Garden of Winter Haven
SEMINOLE
Brookdale Lake Orienta
Consulate Health Care at West Altamonte
Faith House Assisted Living Facility
Serenades by Sonata
SUMTER
Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living
Osprey Point Nursing Center
Serenades in The Villages
VOLUSIA
Avante at Ormond Beach Inc.
Coquina Center
Debary Health and Rehabilitation Center
Deltona Health Care
Grand Villa Of Ormond Beach
Majestic Oaks
Note: This item has been updated with new numbers from the state of Florida.