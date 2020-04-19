© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Publix Workers Required to Wear Face Masks, Provide Own PPE Once Stores Run Out

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 19, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT
Photo: Brian McGowan @sushioutlaw
Workers at Publix stores will be required to wear face coverings starting Monday.

The announcement comes after Publix workers at Orlando stores along with stores in Clearwater and South Florida tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement posted to Publix's website, the company says it made the decision to require masks based on updated guidance from the CDC.

The company will provide face coverings for all employees, but once supplies run out, workers will be expected to provide their own.

Workers who aren’t normally required to wear gloves will be allowed to wear them voluntarily. 

Publix says it will only distribute disposable plastic gloves to workers in customer service and pharmacy, which are high customer contact areas. 

Walmart and Sam’s Club will also require workers to wear face masks starting today.

Employees can provide their own masks if they meet certain regulations or get them from management.

coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
