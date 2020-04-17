Lt. Gov. Nuñez, Agriculture Commissioner Fried Address Gov. DeSantis' Handling Of COVID-19

On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis met with his newly-formed task force to discuss how to reopen the state. This meeting comes as he faces growing criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, a range of problems besieged the state and the governor’s office, including continuing issues with Florida’s unemployment website, and criticism over the state’s surgeon general leaving a news conference after he said Floridians should continue practicing social distancing until there is a vaccine - which could take a year.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez spoke with us about how the state is dealing with the ongoing crisis.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has been vocal in her criticism about Florida’s handling of the crisis and joined us to discuss it in more detail.

We also spoke with Mike Lafferty, Opinion Editor at the Orlando Sentinel, who explained his comparisonof Desantis’ performance to Mike Dewine, Governor of Ohio.

Mark Schreiner , the Assistant News Director at WUSF in Tampa, joined us with reaction to Governor Desantis declaring professional wrestling an “essential” business to the state.