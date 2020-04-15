© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Demand For Orange Juice Boosts Florida's Battered Citrus Industry

By Amy Green
Published April 15, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT
Greening is a disease that weakens citrus trees. The fruit becomes unusable. Photo by Amy Green / WMFE
Some good news for Florida’s battered citrus industry -- retail sales have spiked in recent weeks. 

Consumers are loading up on orange juice during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Year-over-year retail sales were up 10 percent during the four-week period ending March 14th -- sales were up 40 percent during the last week of the period. 

Andrew Meadows of Florida Citrus Mutual says the boost off-sets restaurant losses for the state’s iconic crop, which has been decimated by citrus greening disease and a competitive beverage market. 

“It is heartening for us to know that people still see orange juice as a significant source of vitamin c that will boost the immune system, and that is what people are looking for right now.” 

Citrus is the leading crop in Florida, which ranks second behind Brazil in oranges for juice. Production here is down by nearly 70 percent from the industry peak some 15 years ago.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
