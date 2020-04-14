Wildlife Officials Work To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 To Local Bats, Animals

The virus that causes COVID-19 most likely came from contact with a wildlife species in China such as bats. So can we catch the virus from animals?

WUSF's Steve Newborn talks with Jonathan Sleeman, center director of the U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center, in Madison, Wisconsin.

He says people can still interact with their pets, but it's best to avoid sick animals - and especially bats. He fears it could be transmitted in the U.S. into the bat population, and possibly other wild animals.