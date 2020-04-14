© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wildlife Officials Work To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 To Local Bats, Animals

By WMFE Staff
Published April 14, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT
The new coronavirus is believed to have originated in bats. Photo: National Wildlife Health Center
The new coronavirus is believed to have originated in bats. Photo: National Wildlife Health Center

The virus that causes COVID-19 most likely came from contact with a wildlife species in China such as bats. So can we catch the virus from animals?

WUSF's Steve Newborn talks with Jonathan Sleeman, center director of the U.S. Geological Survey's National Wildlife Health Center, in Madison, Wisconsin.

He says people can still interact with their pets, but it's best to avoid sick animals - and especially bats. He fears it could be transmitted in the U.S. into the bat population, and possibly other wild animals.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida NewsHealthbats
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details