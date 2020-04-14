© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Teaching The Next Generation Of Stargazers And Space Explorers

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 14, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School astronomy teacher Kyle Jeter sends an inspirational message to his students learning from home. Photo: Kyle Jeter
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School astronomy teacher Kyle Jeter sends an inspirational message to his students learning from home. Photo: Kyle Jeter

Some seniors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida are learning about the night sky and the universe they live in thanks to their astronomy teacher Kyle Jeter. Astronomy isn’t a common course selection for most -- we’ll explore how it can help students understand all sorts of science and promote science literacy in a social media world.

Then, our expert scientists have some sci-fi picks for keeping us busy during the quarantine. We’ll chat with UCF’s Addie Dove, Josh Colwell and Jim Cooney about science fiction shows and new science documentaries to keep us company as we’re safer at home.

