© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mobile Test Sites Coming to the Camping World Stadium, The Mall of the Millenia

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 13, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT
Photo: Brian McGowan @sushioutlaw
Photo: Brian McGowan @sushioutlaw

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the sites will open once they have enough test kits. 

Dyer says the mobile test sites will be at West Orange Park, Blanchard Park, Barnett Park, South Econ Park, and Camping World Stadium. 

Commissioner Regina Hill says the new sites will open up testing to more residents.

“There’s transportation and health disparities in our black and brown communities, so to hear that they’re going to be bringing testing to the West side of Orlando is very rewarding.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/REGINA-TESTING-1.wav"][/audio]

Commissioner Tony Ortiz said he's worried about residents who are still working as essential employees, but need to get tested.

“Somebody who doesn’t have a means of transportation, way of getting there, makes an appointment, has to wait for the bus if there is one available for somebody. So, it’s really hard.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/13006_TEST-SITE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Currently, people can get tested at drive through sites at the Orange County Convention Center and the University of Central Florida. The Department of Health also has a test site on the East side of the city. 

AdventHealth plans to open a mobile test site at the Mall of the Millenia on Wednesday.


If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coroanvirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details