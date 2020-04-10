What You Need To Know If You're Looking To Get Tested For Coronavirus In Central Florida
Local and state officials are working to contain the spread of Covid-19. This includes ramping up testing efforts. There are different criteria to get tested at different locations, so we compiled a list of places in Central Florida where you can get tested so you can pick the site that works best for you.
Orange County Convention Center; 9400 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819
- No appointment necessary. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Must meet criteria: Exhibit a fever of 99.6 or higher AND be experiencing respiratory symptoms OR have a preexisting condition, including, but not limited to: Cardiovascular disease, Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic lung disease, Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, Autoimmune disease.
- 250 tests per day.
Premier Medical Associates offices in Ocala (9311 SW State Rd 200, Ocala, FL 34481) and The Villages (1580 Santa Barbara Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159)
- By appointment only. Call 352-259-2159 to be screened and scheduled for a tele-visit.
Advanced EmUrgentCare; 1639 N. Volusia Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763
- Open 7 a.m to 7 p.m.
- Call 386-777-2273 for screening and drive up testing instructions.
Florida Department of Health in Orange County
- Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Testing for individuals who meet CDC COVID-19 testing criteria.
- By appointment only. Call 407-723-5004 to be screened and set an appointment.
Omni Healthcare; 1344 S. Apollo Blvd., Melbourne, Florida 32901
- Open every day 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Must meet criteria: Health care workers and first responders, grocery store employees, residents 60 or older, 45 and older with a chronic illness or anyone exhibiting symptoms such as coughing and fever.
- 500 tests per day
- By appointment only. Call (321) 802-5515 to schedule an appointment.
Daytona International Speedway; 1801 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
- Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Must meet criteria: experiencing any symptoms (fever, shortness of breath, and or coughing).
- 500 tests per day.
- Click here to register for an appointment.
University of Central Florida; Garage A 12491 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32816
- Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 pm.
- 250 tests per day.
- By appointment only. Call 855-282-4860 to schedule an appointment.
Family Health Source
- Daytona Beach; 801 Beville Road. Phone: 386-327-6045. Open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Full drive-up screening and testing available on Monday, April 13.
- Deland; 1205 S. Woodland Blvd. Phone: 386-327-6045. Open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Walk-up screening and testing available on Monday, April 13.
The Florida Department of Health is offering testing at locations in north, central and south Brevard.
- Must meed criteria: symptomatic individuals age 65 and older; those with underlying health conditions, first responders and anyone who does not meet the above criteria, but has symptoms and a prescription from a medical doctor.
- By appointment only. Call 321-454-7141 for screening and registration.