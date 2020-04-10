What You Need To Know If You're Looking To Get Tested For Coronavirus In Central Florida

Local and state officials are working to contain the spread of Covid-19. This includes ramping up testing efforts. There are different criteria to get tested at different locations, so we compiled a list of places in Central Florida where you can get tested so you can pick the site that works best for you.

Orange County Convention Center; 9400 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819





No appointment necessary. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Must meet criteria: Exhibit a fever of 99.6 or higher AND be experiencing respiratory symptoms OR have a preexisting condition, including, but not limited to: Cardiovascular disease, Diabetes, Hypertension, Chronic lung disease, Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, Autoimmune disease.

250 tests per day.

Premier Medical Associates offices in Ocala (9311 SW State Rd 200, Ocala, FL 34481) and The Villages (1580 Santa Barbara Blvd, The Villages, FL 32159)





By appointment only. Call 352-259-2159 to be screened and scheduled for a tele-visit.

Advanced EmUrgentCare; 1639 N. Volusia Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763





Open 7 a.m to 7 p.m.

Call 386-777-2273 for screening and drive up testing instructions.

Florida Department of Health in Orange County





Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing for individuals who meet CDC COVID-19 testing criteria.

By appointment only. Call 407-723-5004 to be screened and set an appointment.

Omni Healthcare; 1344 S. Apollo Blvd., Melbourne, Florida 32901





Open every day 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Must meet criteria : Health care workers and first responders, grocery store employees, residents 60 or older, 45 and older with a chronic illness or anyone exhibiting symptoms such as coughing and fever.

Health care workers and first responders, grocery store employees, residents 60 or older, 45 and older with a chronic illness or anyone exhibiting symptoms such as coughing and fever. 500 tests per day

By appointment only. Call (321) 802-5515 to schedule an appointment.

Daytona International Speedway; 1801 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114





Open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Must meet criteria: experiencing any symptoms (fever, shortness of breath, and or coughing).

500 tests per day.

Click here to register for an appointment.

University of Central Florida; Garage A 12491 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32816





Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 pm.

250 tests per day.

By appointment only. Call 855-282-4860 to schedule an appointment.

Family Health Source





Daytona Beach; 801 Beville Road. Phone: 386-327-6045. Open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Full drive-up screening and testing available on Monday, April 13.

Deland; 1205 S. Woodland Blvd. Phone: 386-327-6045. Open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Walk-up screening and testing available on Monday, April 13.

The Florida Department of Health is offering testing at locations in north, central and south Brevard.

