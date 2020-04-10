WATCH: NewsNight looks at protecting seniors, affects on kids & space industry

Catch a new episode of WUCF TV's NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.

This week, NewsNight continues its coverage of the latest developments in the spread of the coronavirus in Central Florida. The panel discusses the measures in place to protect senior citizens in the state. They also look at what scientists know about how COVID-19 affects children. And as Space X presses ahead with plans for a crewed launch in May, how is coronavirus impacting the space industry?

Features WMFE reporter Brendan Byrne.



Aired: 04/10/20

