© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Researchers Design Better-Fitting N-95 Masks for Healthcare Providers

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 10, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT
Photo: Mika Baumeister @mbaumi
Photo: Mika Baumeister @mbaumi

The University of Central Florida and Orlando Health have teamed up to design more form-fitting N-95 masks.

The N-95 masks which were designed using 3D scans of Orlando Health workers provide a tighter fit for any shape or size face.

UCF Institute for Simulation and Training's Jack Stubbs says that’s crucial as viruses are only 20 nanometers in size.

“If you have a mask that has any small gap, hole, break in the seal, you’re going to get air through it and not through the filter which means you could be sucking in bacteria and virus if there's not a good seal.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/first-clip.wav"][/audio]

The frame of the mask is plastic with two layers of HEPA filter, and two layers of surgical instrument wrapping over it.

Orlando Health’s Michael Schmidt says if the design is approved by the FDA, anyone with a 3D printer will be able to replicate them.

“Our hope is that this could be used in any hospital setting to make a piece of the PPE that a clinician would wear.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/13002_PPE_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Schmidt says they’re also working with UCF to custom design masks for individual providers.
If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.

Tags
coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details