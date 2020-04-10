Hydroxychloroquine; Coronavirus Peak In Florida; Demographics Of The Virus

Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, has been touted by some politicians, including President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis to treat coronavirus, but it does not have the approval of the Centers for Disease Control for this use.

We discussed the subject with:





Dr. Danny Pulido, Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist with Baptist Health in Jacksonville

Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer at Cano Health

Dave Lacknauth , Director of Pharmacy Services at Broward Health

, Director of Pharmacy Services at Broward Health Samantha Gross, Politics & Policy Reporter with the Miami Herald

Florida's Peak

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Florida climb, the anticipated peak of the outbreak has been moved up by a widely-followed model predicting when demand for hospital beds, intensive care units and ventilators may be at its highest.

The peak demand is expected later this month.

Dr. Ali Mokdad , Chief Strategy Officer for Population Health at the University of Washington spoke with us about the anticipated peak in the virus outbreak according to his university's statistical model.

COVID-19 Florida Demographics

Julio Ochoa, Editor of Health News Florida, joined us to discuss the demographics of COVID-19 cases in Florida.