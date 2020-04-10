© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Hydroxychloroquine; Coronavirus Peak In Florida; Demographics Of The Virus

By WMFE Staff
Published April 10, 2020 at 9:39 AM EDT
This Monday, April 6, 2020, photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas.AP Photo/John Locher
This Monday, April 6, 2020, photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas.AP Photo/John Locher

Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, has been touted by some politicians, including President Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis to treat coronavirus, but it does not have the approval of the Centers for Disease Control for this use.

We discussed the subject with:

Florida's Peak

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases in Florida climb, the anticipated peak of the outbreak has been moved up by a widely-followed model predicting when demand for hospital beds, intensive care units and ventilators may be at its highest.

The peak demand is expected later this month.

Dr. Ali Mokdad , Chief Strategy Officer for Population Health at the University of Washington spoke with us about the anticipated peak in the virus outbreak according to his university's statistical model.

COVID-19 Florida Demographics

Julio Ochoa, Editor of Health News Florida, joined us to discuss the demographics of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

