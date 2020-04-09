© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Where's the social distancing? Lake sheriff's Facebook post draws criticism

By Joe Byrnes
Published April 9, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT
Leesburg barber David Randall gives Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell a haircut at the Sheriff's Office in this photo posted to Facebook. Photo: LCSO

A Facebook post showing Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell getting a haircut at the office has drawn a lot of criticism and outrage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the post from Tuesday, Grinnell thanks the barber and writes, "The things we take for granted! Thank you first responders and medical professionals. Hang in there Lake County."

So far, more than 5,000 accounts have shared the post, and there are more than 9,000 comments.

The comments criticize the sheriff's lack of social distancing. Other barbers, considered nonessential workers, must obey Florida's stay-at-home order, and millions are feeling the need for a trim.

As a law enforcement volunteer, Grinnell’s barber is exempt from the order. He's doing haircuts at the jail for employees and is screened each time he comes in.

Grinnell told the Daily Commercial in Leesburg that first responders don't have, as he put it, the luxury of following the six-foot guidelines. 

 

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
