University of Central Florida Coronavirus Testing Site Will Get 5,000 Additional Kits Friday

The test sites have been purchased from a private FDA-approved lab based in Kentucky.

The drive-thru coronavirus testing site on the University of Central Florida campus will receive 5,000 additional test kits Friday.

Winter Springs company Aventus Health has been administering about 100 tests per day, with an average testing time of six minutes or less. CEO Oliver Dawoud says results are processed directly in their labs.

“So, we’ve been averaging right now, we're really proud of it, that everyone’s getting their results in about twenty four hours. The max that they could end up getting their results is forty eight hours.”

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/UCF-test-site-clip-one.wav"][/audio]

Dawoud says the company had to update its phone system and website to handle the huge volume of requests they’ve been getting. He says they should be able to test 250 people per day by Monday.





Dawoud says they've put in another order for 5,000 kits that should arrive next week to respond to this demand.

"That gives us an additional 10,000 tests to what we currently have to be able to administer."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/UCF-test-site-clip-two-2.wav"][/audio]

People must have an appointment and a doctor’s order to be tested on site.

To listen to the story, click on the clips above.