Central Floridians Can Now Apply for Unemployment Assistance on Their Phones

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has launched a mobile friendly unemployment application.

Applicants still need to provide their Social Security number, drivers license number, and employment information for the last eighteen months.

But, they can now complete the application on their phone or other mobile device instead of sitting at a computer.

Non U.S. Citizens and federal and military employees, and also union members should be prepared to give their ID number if prompted.





Executive Director Ken Lawson says DEO is working as he puts it “around the clock” to make the process for applying for unemployment assistance easier.

CareerSource staff at Central Florida locations are available to help with the online application.

Both paper and online forms are available on the Florida Jobs website. Paper forms can be mailed for free from FedEx Office locations throughout the state.





To fill out an application, click on the link.