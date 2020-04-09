© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Central Floridians Can Now Apply for Unemployment Assistance on Their Phones

By Danielle Prieur
Published April 9, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT
Photo: Paul Hanaoka @paul_
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has launched a mobile friendly unemployment application. 

Applicants still need to provide their Social Security number, drivers license number, and employment information for the last eighteen months.

But, they can now complete the application on their phone or other mobile device instead of sitting at a computer.

Non U.S. Citizens and federal and military employees, and also union members should be prepared to give their ID number if prompted.

Executive Director Ken Lawson says DEO is working as he puts it “around the clock” to make the process for applying for unemployment assistance easier. 

CareerSource staff at Central Florida locations are available to help with the online application.

Both paper and online forms are available on the Florida Jobs website. Paper forms can be mailed for free from FedEx Office locations throughout the state.

To fill out an application, click on the link.

coronavirusCentral Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
