Orange County Has Something to Celebrate Tuesday on #407 Day: Our Local Restaurants and Restaurant Workers

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has declared Tuesday #407 Day.

It's a day to support local restaurants who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.





Residents are encouraged to order carryout from hundreds of participating restaurants and then take a selfie and tag it #407Day.

Jonathan Poweski is the General Manager of The Coop in Winter Park, one of the restaurants participating in the initiative.

He says they’ve lost business since their main dining room closed to the public, but curbside pickup is helping them stay afloat.

“At the end of the day, we want to be there when this is all over. And our best chance is by people getting out there and ordering out, whether it be pickup or delivery.”

Tim Noelke is an operating partner in three restaurants that are taking part: Luma on Park, Prato, and Luke’s Kitchen and Bar.

He says they’ve put extra safety precautions in place in the kitchen, and rethought the carryout process to make up for lost dine-in business.

“From top to bottom, we’ve really just been able to streamline the process and make sure that it is safe and healthy all the way through.”

Visit Orlando's Becca Bides says with stay-at-home orders in place, supporting local restaurants and businesses is one of the few ways to give back.

"This is a way we can show support. Those who have a job reach out and order a great meal for your family and support those restaurants and those very important employees that are still working."

Governor Ron DeSantis closed restaurants for sit-down dining on March 20, but restaurants can still offer carry-out and delivery of food and alcohol.

The order is in effect through May 8.

